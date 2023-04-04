Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells 4,319 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $19,176.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,000. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
