Insider Selling: LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) CEO Sells 4,319 Shares of Stock

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.44, for a total value of $19,176.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 394,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,291.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LivePerson Price Performance

NASDAQ:LPSN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,288,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,000. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $26.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.59.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LPSN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on LivePerson from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of LivePerson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on LivePerson from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

About LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LivePerson by 7.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,929,000 after buying an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after purchasing an additional 207,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence. Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the intelligence engine of Conversational Cloud, the firm’s enterprise-class cloud-based platform, to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.