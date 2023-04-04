Insider Selling: Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Director Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) Director Lorna Nagler sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.12, for a total transaction of $649,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,707.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of ULTA stock traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $546.17. 633,202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 586,829. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $330.80 and a 12 month high of $553.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $520.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $467.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ULTA shares. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $607.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,798,924 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,326,471,000 after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.