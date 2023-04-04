Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) COO Sells 4,945 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) COO Thomas Netzer sold 4,945 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $175,349.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,282.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Netzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 2,757 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $106,392.63.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Thomas Netzer sold 5,082 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $351,369.48.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Thomas Netzer sold 4,636 shares of Wayfair stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $154,981.48.

Wayfair Trading Down 0.0 %

W stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,655,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,331,278. Wayfair Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.11 and a 12 month high of $121.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.75 and its 200-day moving average is $39.40. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.05.

Institutional Trading of Wayfair

Wayfair ( NYSE:W Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($3.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.04) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of W. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Wayfair by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth $378,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 42.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Wayfair by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 1.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on W shares. Stephens decreased their price target on Wayfair from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Wayfair from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Wayfair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.14.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through product sales in international sites.

