Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.00-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.20 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.14 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $146.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.00. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $146.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Inter Parfums

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BWS Financial raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Inter Parfums from $126.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $140.60.

In other Inter Parfums news, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 13,282 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $1,470,450.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $830,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,295 shares of company stock worth $2,869,761 over the last quarter. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inter Parfums

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 79.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

