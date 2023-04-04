Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Shares Down 0.8%

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 60.06 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.77). Approximately 111,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 61,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.78).

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market cap of £36.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 67.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 57.67.

Insider Activity at Intercede Group

In related news, insider Royston Hoggarth purchased 12,500 shares of Intercede Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 55 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of £6,875 ($8,538.25). Company insiders own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

Intercede Group Company Profile

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Professional, an identity management software solution that enables enterprises to replace insecure passwords across their workforce with the strong user authentication – smart cards, or USB tokens with public key infrastructure certificates; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

