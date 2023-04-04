Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Receives $129.91 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.91.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $88.60 and a 1 year high of $133.52.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is presently 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercontinental Exchange

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter valued at about $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 37,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,781,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,933,000 after acquiring an additional 108,815 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

