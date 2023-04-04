Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Maxim Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Interlink Electronics from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Price Performance

NASDAQ:LINK opened at $9.10 on Friday. Interlink Electronics has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $58.98 million, a P/E ratio of 101.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of force sensing technology solutions. Its products include force sensing, position sensing and mouse pointing & touchpad. The company was founded on February 27, 1985 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

