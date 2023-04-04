International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 200 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.48) price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.11) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.73) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 168 ($2.09) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 167.80 ($2.08).

International Consolidated Airlines Group Trading Down 2.3 %

International Consolidated Airlines Group stock opened at GBX 147.50 ($1.83) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,458.33, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.12) and a one year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.16). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 155.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 136.37.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

