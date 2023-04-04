International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ICAGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 155 ($1.92) to GBX 180 ($2.24) in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oddo Bhf lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a GBX 103.04 ($1.28) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. UBS Group lowered International Consolidated Airlines Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from €1.45 ($1.58) to €1.70 ($1.85) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $123.95.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $3.63 on Friday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.84, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

