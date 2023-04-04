International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,686 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IP. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in International Paper by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 63,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in International Paper by 5.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $127,424,000 after purchasing an additional 206,004 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 79.5% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1,459.0% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 11,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,260 shares in the company, valued at $153,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Paper Price Performance

Several research firms have recently commented on IP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on International Paper from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

IP stock traded down $0.75 on Tuesday, reaching $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 855,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day moving average is $35.65. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.05. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $50.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

About International Paper

(Get Rating)

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.