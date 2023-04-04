Internet Computer Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00017726 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $30.35 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00062412 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.34 or 0.00040155 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00007104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003072 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000199 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,337,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,204,651 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

