Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $5.08 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 4th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $33.59 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00017862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00063219 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00040175 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000238 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000784 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Internet Computer

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 497,338,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,205,467 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars.

