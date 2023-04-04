Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Inventiva alerts:

Inventiva Trading Down 2.2 %

IVA stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Institutional Trading of Inventiva

Inventiva Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Inventiva by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,640,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,970,000 after acquiring an additional 982,679 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inventiva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Inventiva by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.