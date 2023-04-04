Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Inventiva in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.
Inventiva Trading Down 2.2 %
IVA stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Inventiva has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.
Institutional Trading of Inventiva
Inventiva Company Profile
Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inventiva (IVA)
- OPEC Slashes Production: The Start of a New Oil Bull Market?
- McDonald’s Stock Breaks Higher and Could Have a Bigger Upside
- Can These 2 Pet Stocks Escape the Doghouse?
- Bellwether PPG Industries Raises Guidance, Stock Follows
- Mullen Automotive Building Momentum With Class-1 Vans
Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.