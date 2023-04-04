Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 31,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,346. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $9.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

About Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 14.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 79.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the third quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 4.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

