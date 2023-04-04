Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Stake Trimmed by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209,489 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PID. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Investmark Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Finally, Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 318,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 17,264 shares during the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

PID traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 40,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,785. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

