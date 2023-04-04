Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0364 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of VKQ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 69,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,746. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.53. Invesco Municipal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Get Invesco Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the second quarter worth $106,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter worth $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.81% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Municipal Trust

Invesco Municipal Trust operates as a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on September 27, 1991 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.