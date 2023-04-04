Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.7% of Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,806.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,430,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,026 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,753,000 after buying an additional 1,195,481 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QVR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.3% in the 3rd quarter. QVR LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 751,100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.18. 13,502,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,169,691. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $368.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.472 per share. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

