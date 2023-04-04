Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 541.5% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $319.18. The company had a trading volume of 18,404,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,269,648. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $368.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

