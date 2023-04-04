Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 1.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $72,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 107,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
- Shock and Awe. PVH Holdings Stock Surges on Earnings Blowout
- Macy’s Gets Upgrade From JP Morgan On Renewed Confidence
- Should You Ride the Bullish Wave with Standex? Technicals Say Yes
- MSC Industrial Supply Co.: High Yield, Value And Growth In 2023
- 3 Stocks With Solid EPS Estimates & Charts For The Tech Rebound
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.