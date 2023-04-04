Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,638,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,728 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Sfmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Sfmg LLC owned about 1.97% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $72,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 44.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $47.45. 107,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $50.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.45.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.