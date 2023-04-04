Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0458 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 14th.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IIM stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.10. 71,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,973. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.86 and a 52-week high of $14.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 14.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

