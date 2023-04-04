Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Reduces Stock Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its stake in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 40.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,836,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,011,509.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $12,393,800. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBKR stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.90. 366,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,820. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.09.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $976.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.75 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

