iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 431.7% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IEI traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.40. 1,815,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,285. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $112.26 and a 1 year high of $121.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.42.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

