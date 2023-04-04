iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC trimmed its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises about 1.5% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $128.72. 493,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,528,637. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $104.29 and a 1-year high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.24.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.