iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Stock Position Lowered by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUR. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,988,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,391,000 after acquiring an additional 23,953 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 36.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 647,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,126,000 after acquiring an additional 171,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IEUR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $52.67. The stock had a trading volume of 442,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,290. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $38.54 and a 1 year high of $54.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.