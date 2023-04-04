iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by AJ Wealth Strategies LLC

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 86.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,129,873 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 524,081 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 5.8% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $109,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $100.09. The stock had a trading volume of 876,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,587,445. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.76. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $106.63.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

