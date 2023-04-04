iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 770,737 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 293% from the previous session’s volume of 196,095 shares.The stock last traded at $25.05 and had previously closed at $25.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,931 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 13.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 947,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 114,175 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter valued at $724,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Corporate ETF (IBDT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Jan 1 and Dec 15, 2028. IBDT was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

