iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGOV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 171,049 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 347,135 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $40.54.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (IGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of developed market, non-US government issued debts with minimum maturities of one year. IGOV was launched on Jan 21, 2009 and is managed by BlackRock.

