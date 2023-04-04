iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 873.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 63,654 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. Stone Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 9,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,878,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

EEM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $39.37. 14,651,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,214,309. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.20. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $46.52.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

