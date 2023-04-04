iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING) Trading 3.1% Higher

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:RING – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $26.37 and last traded at $26.34. 127,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 243,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.55.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $519.74 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

