iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $9,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QUAL. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $180,086,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 727,469 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,220,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,751,000 after buying an additional 669,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 247.3% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 859,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,036,000 after buying an additional 612,054 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.08.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.