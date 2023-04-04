iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Bought by Mycio Wealth Partners LLC

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 6,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 25,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,109.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,093,000 after buying an additional 84,668 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $2.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,279,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,238,916. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $209.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.