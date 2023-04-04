iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is First Merchants Corp’s 6th Largest Position

First Merchants Corp lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 321,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,752 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises 1.7% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Merchants Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,401,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2,380.5% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,111,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,049,000 after buying an additional 1,067,128 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after buying an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,013,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,233,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,235,000 after buying an additional 577,552 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $64.08. 1,086,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,998,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.60. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $77.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.04.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

