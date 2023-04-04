iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Boosted by Independent Wealth Network Inc.

Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,312,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,378,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,294,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.41. 12,809,819 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

