Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of J. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $117.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.30. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 20.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

