Jersey Oil and Gas (LON:JOG) Trading 41.3% Higher

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc (LON:JOG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 41.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 332 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 332 ($4.12). 1,204,177 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 790% from the average session volume of 135,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 235 ($2.92).

The stock has a market cap of £108.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3,688.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 235.57. The company has a current ratio of 19.37, a quick ratio of 18.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Jersey Oil and Gas Plc engages in the acquisition, exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the North Sea of the United Kingdom. The company holds a 100% interest in the Buchan and J2 project, which include P2498 Blocks 20/5A, 20/5E, and 21/1A licenses; and a 100% working interest in the Verbier project covering P2170 Blocks 20/5B and 21/1D licenses.

