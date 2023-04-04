JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF makes up 1.7% of JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,386,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. Finally, Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 31,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $302.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $285.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.76.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

