JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. Takes $207,000 Position in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 55,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in BGC Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,978,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,213,000 after buying an additional 126,872 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in BGC Partners by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 152,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 63,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 290,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGCP stock opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21. BGC Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.63.

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $436.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

BGCP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BGC Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

