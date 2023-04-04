JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,500

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 6,000 ($74.52) to GBX 6,500 ($80.73) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered NEXT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised NEXT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Societe Generale downgraded NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,000 ($86.93) to GBX 7,200 ($89.42) in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,100 ($75.76) to GBX 6,550 ($81.35) in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6,535.71.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NEXT stock remained flat at $67.83 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 860. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.16.

NEXT Company Profile

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

