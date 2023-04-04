JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Stake Boosted by Etfidea LLC

Etfidea LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 218.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 0.7% of Etfidea LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Etfidea LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 97,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,896,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,937,297. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.92 and a 12 month high of $62.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.21.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

