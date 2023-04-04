JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Boosted by Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC

Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,024 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 7.4% of Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,968,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,952,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,332,000 after buying an additional 270,902 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,060,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,162,000 after buying an additional 91,420 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 889,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,603,000 after buying an additional 220,598 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,414.3% in the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 779,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,096,000 after acquiring an additional 765,740 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,889,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,126,979. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.19. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

