Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 110,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Karuna Therapeutics makes up approximately 2.0% of Clarius Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $21,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $900,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 97.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 168.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,788,000 after acquiring an additional 35,670 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,815,000 after purchasing an additional 21,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.87.

Karuna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRTX opened at $184.50 on Tuesday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.26 and a 12-month high of $278.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.90.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,227 shares of company stock worth $4,141,825 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.