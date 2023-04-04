Kava (KAVA) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Kava has a total market capitalization of $397.05 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.85 or 0.00003053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00061235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00039842 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00006926 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000204 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001251 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 466,232,815 tokens and its circulating supply is 466,278,362 tokens. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

