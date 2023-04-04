Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CaixaBank from €3.50 ($3.80) to €3.90 ($4.24) in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CaixaBank from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on CaixaBank from €4.45 ($4.84) to €4.35 ($4.73) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CaixaBank has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.14.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

CaixaBank Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:CAIXY opened at $1.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1.22. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.47.

CaixaBank Increases Dividend

CaixaBank Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.0509 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This is a boost from CaixaBank’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 4.01%.

(Get Rating)

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.