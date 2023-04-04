Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Westhampton Capital LLC

Westhampton Capital LLC cut its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 14,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in Kellogg by 1.0% in the third quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 15,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 0.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kellogg by 3.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $77.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total value of $6,399,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $6,399,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,547,083,313.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,218,511. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Kellogg from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.78.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. The North America segment includes the U.S. businesses and Canada. The Europe segment consists of European countries.

Featured Stories

