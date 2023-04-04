Khiron Life Sciences (CVE:KHRN) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (CVE:KHRN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1168333 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Khiron Life Sciences Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. The company has a market cap of C$10.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09.

About Khiron Life Sciences

Khiron Life Sciences Corp. operates as an integrated medical and cannabis company in Latin America and Europe. It operates through Health Services, Medical Cannabis Products, and Wellbeing Products segments. The company focuses on the cultivation, production, distribution, and export of tetrahydrocannabinol and cannabidiol (CBD) medical cannabis.

