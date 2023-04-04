Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after buying an additional 489,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,835,000 after buying an additional 308,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE:KMB opened at $135.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.97.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.52%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMB. Citigroup began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.
