Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 344,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 306,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 57,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 123,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.