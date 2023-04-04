Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.86.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.
Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 9.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:KOD traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $4.92. The company had a trading volume of 344,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,087. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. Kodiak Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $257.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77.
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
