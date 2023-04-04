Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD) PT Lowered to $10.00

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 102.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Kodiak Sciences Price Performance

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 320,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,963. Kodiak Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $12.80. The stock has a market cap of $259.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kodiak Sciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 53,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Braidwell LP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $6,546,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 89,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

