Kowal Investment Group LLC Acquires 10,121 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Kowal Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 405.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,121 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Kowal Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $153.09 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $134.09 and a twelve month high of $169.69.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

