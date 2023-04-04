Kowal Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.7% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $378.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $369.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $420.82.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

